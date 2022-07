MEDFILM Festival – 28th edition (2-13 November) NEW CALL FOR MEDFILM WORKS IN PROGRESS – 3rd edition The call for the third edition of the MEDFILM WIPs dedicated to projects in post-production has started. After the success of the first two editions, counting more than eighty films in competition, the MedFilm Festival launches for the third consecutive year the MedFilm WIPs Call, dedicated to the Work In Progress coming from Mediterranean countries, raffling the Prize IOM/MedFilm of € 10,000 and the Stadion Video Prize, for the realisation of a DCP (€ 3,500). The WIPS workshop is addressed to feature films and creative documentaries in the post-production phase, coming from Italy, Spain, France, Monaco, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq and Jordan. Six projects will be selected among the applications received. During two intense days of activity, the 4th and 5th November, an international jury of experts will meet the selected authors and producers to give their feedback on the 6 finalist projects. At the end of the work, the Jury will award the IOM/MedFilm prize (10,000 euros), and the Stadion Video Prize for the realisation of a DCP (3,500 euros). Together with the Awards, we will organise for the six finalists some meetings with the professionals of the area who will be in Rome on the occasion of MEDMeetings, the professional platform created in 2016 by the MedFilm festival. MEDMeetings’ aim is to offer an exclusive space, dedicated to the meeting among professionals of the Euro-Mediterranean cinema and to encourage and support exchanges, collaborations and co-productions among the industrial sectors of the area. To apply for MedFilm Works in Progress, you must complete the Application form that you can download from the website: www.medfilmfestival.org and send it, together with the required documents, to the email address: professional@medfilmfestival.org. Deadline for submission of projects: 30 August 2022 The aim is to carry out the activities in Rome, hoping that the pandemic will no longer be an obstacle. Therefore, the actual operating mode (on-site, online or in hybrid form) will be communicated at a later stage.